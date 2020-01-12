The Flyers recalled center Connor Bunnaman from the Phantoms and sent winger David Kase back to the AHL team. Bunnaman, 21, who earned a spot with the Flyers out of training camp and made his NHL debut in their opener in Prague, had points in his last four games for the Phantoms. … The Flyers’ penalty kill was 10-for-10 over the last three games. … The loss to the Lightning was the first time the Flyers were shut out this season. They were blanked in Game 45, the latest they have gone in a season without getting shut out since 1988-89, according to the NHL.