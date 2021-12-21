With the postponement of their game against the Capitals on Tuesday night in hindsight, the Flyers’ morning skate served as an opportunity for players working back to full health to take some additional reps.

Winger Derick Brassard, who was the first skater on the ice Tuesday morning, has been dealing with a hip strain for nearly a month. Brassard sustained the injury against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 23, missed two weeks, returned to play against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 8, and has sat out since then after exacerbating the issue.

While Brassard participated in Tuesday’s optional morning skate and general manager Chuck Fletcher called him “day-to-day” on Monday, interim head coach Mike Yeo said he isn’t ready to give a precise timeline for the 34-year-old forward’s return.

“There’s been a couple times where we kind of think that we’re getting closer, and then it’s not quite there,” Yeo said. “Obviously, we’ve got a bit of a long break here that I think there’s an opportunity here — especially when you’re dealing with what he’s dealing with — a little bit of time off should really serve him well. And obviously, we’re hopeful to get him back. But to make a prediction now, it’s a ways out, and it’s hard to say.”

Meanwhile, goalie Carter Hart participated in morning skate after practicing Monday for the first time since missing Saturday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators with a non-COVID illness.

Had Tuesday night’s game gone ahead as scheduled, backup Martin Jones (11 games played, .907 save percentage, 3.33 goals-against average) would have received the starting nod. Hart, Yeo said, is still getting back into proper playing condition.

“Carter’s doing better,” Yeo said. “Still, energy level’s not quite [there]. It’s understandable. It’s been a couple days. Feeling pretty poor.”

Despite not feeling 100 percent, Hart would have backed Jones up against the Capitals. Now, Hart will have the benefit of a four-day holiday break to rest, recover, and prepare for the Flyers’ weeklong West Coast trip starting Dec. 29.

Hayes, Frost, and Willman still in COVID-19 protocols

The Flyers currently have three players in COVID-19 protocols: Kevin Hayes (entered on Dec. 20), Max Willman (Dec. 18), and Morgan Frost (Dec. 14). Yeo said he hasn’t spoken to them on the phone and has only communicated via text, but “all three are doing fine.”

With the four-day break upcoming, the Flyers may get closer to seeing Frost return to the lineup. According to the NHL’s COVID protocol, if a player who tested positive for COVID-19 is asymptomatic and is fully-vaccinated (which all the Flyers are), two or more consecutive daily PCR tests that are negative could prompt an early exit from isolation.

Otherwise, if a player is symptomatic, 10 days must pass since symptoms first appeared and 24 hours must pass since last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications.

Even when a player returns from COVID-19 protocols, they will likely need a ramp-up period to get back into playing shape. Additionally, if a player exhibits more severe symptoms, they will need to undergo cardiac testing and consultation before being cleared to return.

“We have to continue to follow the protocol,” Yeo said. “All three guys are doing well. But regardless of how you feel, there’s certainly a timeline that you have to follow and we’ll do that.”

