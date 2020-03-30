Typically, Flahr said, the Flyers would be scouting players who were in their expected draft range, which this year he estimated would be 18th to 31st in the first round. They don’t have a third-rounder (dealt in the Justin Braun trade) or one of their two fourth-rounders, the one acquired from Nashville in the Wayne Simmonds trade but sent to Anaheim in the Derek Grant deal. They do have their own fourth-round pick, and two seventh-round selections, including Montreal’s.