Elliott is expected to get the call Tuesday against the Isles in Brooklyn. … The Flyers averaged 3.4 goals in the nine games Hart missed. … Entering Monday, Claude Giroux needed one power-play assist to tie Bobby Clarke for the most in franchise history. He entered the game with 233 career assists on the power play. ... Lyon was sent back to the Phantoms. ... Former Flyer Chris Pronger, now Florida’s senior vice president of hockey operations, will have his No. 44 retired by the Blues next season.