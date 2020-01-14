Hart stopped 12 shots during a suffocating Bruins attack in the first period, the signature save a glove stop of Bjork with 13:01 to play. Hart didn’t have many more signature moments for a while. It was the sixth time in 29 starts that he surrendered at least four goals and the third time in his last seven starts that he surrendered at least five goals. He faced just 11 shots after the Bruins scored their fifth goal on their 20th shot with 12:39 to play in the second period, but stopped four more in the shootout.