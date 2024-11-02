Flyers goalie Sam Ersson is injured against Bruins, Aleksei Kolosov steps in

Flyers coach John Tortorella said on Thursday he wanted to get a look at goalie Aleksei Kolosov.

On Saturday, he got his wish, although probably not how he wanted. The 22-year-old Belarusian goalie entered the game against the Boston Bruins midway through the first period when Sam Ersson left with an apparent injury. The Flyers said Ersson would not return, and they hoped to have more information after the game.

With 13 minutes and 12 seconds left in the period, Ersson made a toe save on a shot that knocked his right skate blade off. After waving at the referees, who stopped play, assistant equipment manager John Peters replaced it, and play continued.

But something wasn’t right with Ersson, and when the broadcast returned from a commercial break at 12:24, they showed the goalie shaking his head in the direction of the bench. Ersson skated over and spoke with head athletic trainer Tommy Alva, who was there with referee Peter MacDougall. The goalie motioned to his left leg as Kolosov stretched on the ice behind him.

Ersson left the game after making eight saves. He and the Flyers entered the game on a two-game win streak, including a 2-0 win against the Bruins in Boston on Tuesday. The game marks Kolosov’s second appearance this season. He made his NHL debut in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center, in which he made 20 saves.

Third-string goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov is the emergency netminder for the remainder of the game.