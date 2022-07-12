In advance of the 5 p.m. buyout deadline on Tuesday, the Flyers placed winger Oskar Lindblom on waivers for the purpose of buying out the remainder of his contract.

Lindblom, who turns 26 in August, was about to enter the final season of his three-year deal worth a $3 million average annual value. The Flyers will keep him on their payroll for the next two years, but at a reduced salary-cap hit of one-third of his remaining contract value.

In total, the Flyers will open up $3.33 million of cap space in 2022-23, giving them room to operate when free agency opens on Wednesday at noon. The Flyers now have about $3.5 million in cap room as they potentially prepare to make a run at Calgary Flames star Johnny Gaudreau or other free agents.

A native of Gävle, Sweden, Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma on Dec. 13, 2019. After he completed chemotherapy treatments 6½ months later, he eventually returned to game action for Game 6 of the Flyers’ second-round series against the New York Islanders in September 2020.

After placing Lindblom on waivers, Flyers Charities announced that it will make a donation of $100,000 in Lindblom’s name to a local organization that supports families impacted by cancer.

“This was a very difficult decision to make and one that we spent a lot of time examining,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a press release. “No one can question the desire, will, and strength to overcome all that Oskar has been through off the ice in order to return to the game he loves. Further, Oskar’s commitment to his teammates and impact in our room has been immeasurable. He is truly an inspiration to us all and he will always remain a special part of the Philadelphia Flyers family. We wish him all the best as he continues his NHL career.”

Lindblom was healthy enough to play 79 games in 2021-22, registering 12 goals and 14 assists. However, the bulk of his production came after interim coach Mike Yeo took over for Alain Vigneault in early December. Lindblom recorded 25 of his points over his final 57 games. He spent the majority of the season moving up and down the lineup, finishing the year primarily at fourth-line left wing.

In total, Lindblom spent five seasons with the Flyers after they selected him in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2014 draft. He played in 263 games, scoring 50 goals and tallying 97 points.

The winger told The Inquirer earlier this year that he was feeling great and thought the 2022-23 season would represent a chance for him to finally get back to pre-cancer form.

Lindblom was a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is presented every year by the Professional Hockey Writers Association to the player who embodies perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey, in 2019-20 and 2020-21. He won the award in 2020-21, becoming the fourth Flyer in franchise history to receive the distinction after Bobby Clarke (1972), Tim Kerr (1989), and Ian Laperrière (2011).