Flyers end losing streak with 3-2 win over Calgary on Ed Snider’s birthday

As they honored their past and the legacy of the team’s late founder and owner Ed Snider on what would have been his 91st birthday, the Flyers played a brand of hockey that he would have been proud of.

Reminiscent of the Broad Street Bullies era that saw the team win two Stanley Cups, this iteration played a hard-nosed, hard-fought game where they not only beat the visiting Calgary Flames on the scoreboard, 3-2, but also when it came to defending teammates.

Coming off a tough 3-2 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, where coach John Tortorella liked how his team played — outside of a few minutes — the Flyers played hard for a full 60 minutes.

Trailing 1-0 and 2-1, the Flyers clawed back into the game with goals by Morgan Frost and Sean Couturier before All-Star Travis Konecny gave the Flyers the lead with a shortie. The Flyers’ 2024 representative scored on a breakaway after the power kill stepped up at the blue line and broke up the Flames entry. He scored — where else? — glove side.

Frosted

Two nights ago, Frost was sitting from the press box. The next day he requested a meeting with Tortorella, something the fiery bench boss “was thrilled” about.

Whatever was discussed worked, as the centerman put together his third multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist.

Frost tied the game 1-1 less than three minutes after Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau scored bardown on a breakaway. Situated alone at the right post, he took a Sean Walker shot-pass — after Walker’s original shot was blocked — and buried the rebound.

Frost added an assist on Couturier’s marker in the second period as the Flyers’ power play finally broke through, down by a goal.

Back in his usual spot on the first power-play unit, Frost sent a low shot towards the goal that just missed but caromed out to Couturier at the left post. The savvy veteran collected the puck and banked it in off the arm of Jacob Markstrom.

Atkinson returns

Also back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Thursday was veteran winger Cam Atkinson.

“So, simple as being a healthy scratch, which [stinks] and I don’t wish that for anybody because it’s a pretty crappy feeling. But at the same time, it’s a chance to look in the mirror and realize what I need to do to get back on my game — and clearly, there’s a reason why,” Atkinson said on Friday.

Although he didn’t pot a goal for the 23rd straight game, Atkinson did have four shot attempts, including three shots on goal. He had two great looks in the game that had everyone on the edge of their seats thinking he’d break out of his slump.

After throwing a good check on his first shift, he was alone in the slot on his second shift but sent the puck wide right. In the second period, with 4 minutes and 17 seconds remaining in the period, he was streaking to the net and got a pass from Owen Tippett, but couldn’t bury it.

And a big key in the game was that he didn’t take any bad penalties. In fact, Atkinson drew the hooking penalty on MacKenzie Weeger that led to the Couturier power-play goal.

Broad Street Bullies

The Flames and Flyers played on New Year’s Eve and while that game wasn’t fiery, Saturday afternoon was a different story, as multiple scrums kept things interesting.

In the second period, after Travis Sanheim took a hit from behind by A.J. Greer in the defensive zone, there was a meeting between the 10 skaters on the ice as each team went to stand by their teammate.

Not long after, Joel Farabee came to the defense of Cam York after the defenseman was on the receiving end of what the referees called an elbow by Elias Lindholm. Farabee dropped the gloves with Lindholm and was assessed 17 minutes of penalties.

And just because the buzzer sounded, that didn’t mean that the pleasantries ended as gloves and sticks littered the ice and the two teams were separated after another scrum.

Breakaways

Marc Staal and Rhett Gardener were each a healthy scratch as the Flyers returned to 12 forwards and six defensemen.

Up next

The Flyers host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday (7 p.m., NBCSP).