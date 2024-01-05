Philadelphia Sports Writers Association to honor 1973-74 Cup champs and Sean Couturier

The 1973-74 Stanley Cup-winning Flyers will be among the honorees at the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association’s annual banquet on Jan. 17.

Bernie Parent, who won back-to-back Conn Smythe trophies, and the team will be honored as the Living Legend Team of the Year, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the franchise’s first Stanley Cup. Jimmy Watson, Don Saleski, Dave Schultz, Joe Watson, and Orest Kindrachuk are among those expected to attend.

The Hall of Famer Parent will speak at the event. In 1974, he won the Vezina Trophy and finished as the runner-up for the Hart Trophy after posting 47 wins, a 1.89 goals-against average, .932 save percentage, and 12 shutouts.

Flyers forward Sean Couturier will receive the Good Guy Award for his cooperation with the media. It is Couturier’s second award from the PSWA; he was awarded Performance of the Year in January 2020.

Couturier has 26 points this season in 36 games after missing almost two years following multiple back surgeries. Originally drafted eighth overall in 2011, Couturier has played 757 games for the Flyers.

“It’s an honor,” Couturier said. “I’m happy to be part of Philly,” Couturier said before adding: “I just try to be respectful with everyone. I treat anyone the way I like to be treated, so if you guys need me, glad to help or answer your questions. It’s just all about respect.

“Appreciate you guys, what you do for us. There are some times we would maybe not agree with what you guys write about us. But I think it’s all in good will and all for Philly-area fans and everyone surrounding the game, so I’m glad I can be a part of it.”

Radio play-by-play man Tim Saunders and recently retired radio color commentator Steve Coates will receive the Bill Campbell Award for excellence in broadcasting.

The event, which will be held at the DoubleTree in Cherry Hill, is open to the public. Tickets are $99 and can be purchased here.