The Flyers announced Monday that right winger Cam Atkinson is out for the season. Atkinson, 33, will undergo neck surgery on Wednesday, the team said.

Atkinson left training camp early as he continued to recover from the injury, but coach John Tortorella said he expected him back by the season opener. He had 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games last season.

The veteran has practiced with the team but had not played any games this season. Atkinson is expected to make a full recovery, the team said.