Flyers’ Cam York activated from injured reserve, returns to lineup Saturday

The Flyers’ banged-up blue line is finally getting healthy.

Cam York has been activated from injured reserve and will return to the lineup on Saturday when the Flyers take on the Chicago Blackhawks (1 p.m., NHLN, NBCSP). Emil Andrae, who has been out for two games with a mid-body injury, also returns to the lineup.

York last played on Oct. 23 against the Washington Capitals and has missed 13 games with an upper-body injury. One of the Flyers’ top defenders who plays on the top pairing with Travis Sanheim, York has two goals and three points in seven games this season. He will skate alongside Sanheim and Andrae is paired with Rasmus Ristolainen against the Blackhawks.

With York’s return, Egor Zamula will not play on Saturday. Helge Grans, who was called up from Lehigh Vally and made his NHL debut in the Flyers 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, will remain in the lineup. He will play with Nick Seeler to round out the defensive corps. Defenseman Jamie Drysdale, who is on injured reserve, remains out with an upper-body injury. Erik Johnson will also not dress.

Grans has impressed John Tortorella with the coach saying after Grans’ first game that he “didn’t look out of place.” He will get another chance to impress with Drysdale still on injured reserve.

In a corresponding move to York being activated off injured reserve, Anthony Richard has been loaned to the Phantoms. The speedy forward had six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games, including four primary assists, with a plus-minus of plus-4.

“Yeah, I think he’s played well. I don’t think he should sell himself short. He brings some speed to our team too,” Tortorella said about the forward, who is certainly a victim of roster and cap space.

“I think as we keep building it, we’re going to have to get faster — he brings that. I just like his willingness to make plays. I think him and [Matvei Michkov] have kind of worked off one another a little bit too, in just a short little time here, in a couple of games, I don’t look at it as luck. I think you earn your way there, and he’s done the job.”

Richard being sent down leaves an opening up front. Morgan Frost returns to the lineup on Saturday after being a healthy scratch for four of the past five games.

“Yeah, really anxious to see him play,” Tortorella said.

What does he want to see from the center?

“Everything,” he said. “I don’t know what else to tell you. It’s pretty evident what I’m looking for. It’s all facets of the game. And I’ve seen Frosty answer. I saw him answer last year and played pretty well. Hope he does it.”