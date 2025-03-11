John Tortorella wants more consistency from Cam York, who says: ‘Whatever he thinks, I don’t know’

Defenseman Cam York sat in his stall at the Flyers Training Center after the team’s morning skate.

“Maybe you look at the numbers and you go, oh, he’s struggling offensively or whatever,” he said Tuesday when asked where he sees his game right now. “I don’t think my game is indicative of those numbers. I think there’s been a lot of good in my game.”

Advertisement

York has 13 points in 50 games after hitting 30 in 82 last season.

“Obviously, being scratched the other day, I didn’t think I deserved to be scratched, but that was his decision, and we’ll move on,” York said. “But I like my game. I think that it’s been a little inconsistent at times for sure, and that’s probably where I want to improve.”

» READ MORE: Flyers Charities leads full renovation of a local family’s home

The decision on York came from coach John Tortorella, who scratched York for the second time this season Saturday in the Flyers’ 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken. York’s previous scratch was in December. He returned for the 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

York said he hadn’t spoken to Tortorella, so he is unsure why he was scratched. Asked if it was something in his defensive game, York said he believes he has ”played some of my best defensive hockey that I’ve played this year at times.”

Tortorella told reporters Thursday before a loss to the Winnipeg Jets that he felt York had been “terribly inconsistent” since returning from a shoulder injury on Nov. 23 after missing 13 games. On Tuesday, he added that while he understands how hard it is for defensemen, especially, to miss a big chunk of time, Tortorella said York’s struggles have ”gone on too long.”

“I probably underestimated it a little bit, what missing a month would do to you and everything,” York said about his longest disruption since becoming a full-time NHL player. “Still, it’s not an excuse or anything. I think for me, it’s just been a struggle to get into a good rhythm.”

York also confirmed that he does not have lingering shoulder issues, “No,” he said, “I’m good.”

According to Natural Stat Trick, among Flyers defensemen who have played at least 400 minutes this season, York is tied with Egor Zamula for the third-best Corsi For percentage (49.44); it is just 1% off last year’s number.

Although the Flyers have a lower Expected Goals For when he’s on the ice this year than last year (from 58.4 to 38.76), York has drastically lowered his Expected Goals Against (from 56.15 to 34.49). He’s doing all this while ranking second in minutes for the Flyers, averaging 21 minutes, 13 seconds.

» READ MORE: Are the Flyers playing chess or checkers coming off the NHL trade deadline?

“Even with how I feel about him as a player right now, there are good things that happen in the game for him,” Tortorella said. “It’s not like every time he’s out there, he’s awful. I just want to see it more consistently. I want to see him use his legs more consistently.”

Tortorella praised York for being one of the team’s better puck movers, especially when getting it out of the Flyers’ end, but has seen it dip this season. He also said he appreciates how York closes the opposition out. But he, again, needs to see more.

“I tried to pick a fight with him when I sent him down, I was so upset with his camp,” Tortorella said about the 2022-23 season that saw York spend 20 games with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.

“He went to Lehigh, he put the time in. I felt he had a chip on his shoulder coming back here, mainly at me, and I’ve told you guys, I was so proud of him as far as where he brought his game to.

“There is no reason why I can’t still look for that. And I’m going to continue to look for that.”

When asked if he needs to get a chip on his shoulder again, York responded: “I’m not playing to prove him anything. I’m playing for the guys in this locker room and the logo on my chest. I’m not playing for him necessarily, if that makes sense.

“Whatever he thinks, I don’t know. If there was communication, then maybe I would understand. But I’m not sure, really. I’m going to play as hard as I can here, and like I said, this last little stretch of games here, just want to play some of the best hockey that I can.”

York, 24, is in the final year of his contract and will be a restricted free agent this summer. His current contract is for $1.6 million, and the top-pair blueliner should see a considerable raise this offseason.

Breakaways

Goalie Ivan Fedotov is set to start Tuesday night for the Flyers against the Ottawa Senators. He was in net for the wild 5-4 overtime win by the Flyers in Ottawa in November. It is the third time Fedotov will start two straight games, and the first time with Sam Ersson healthy. ... Zamula will be a healthy scratch and Emil Andrae will slot in. “I think we have a really good evaluation of Z. We need to evaluate Andrae,” Tortorella said.