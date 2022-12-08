It took 27 games longer than many wanted, but Flyers fans will finally get their first look of the season at top defensive prospect Cam York.

The Flyers recalled York from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Thursday afternoon, one day before the team begins its four-game road trip with a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. In a corresponding move, the Flyers assigned fellow defenseman Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley to make room for York.

The 21-year-old, who is widely regarded as the team’s top prospect on defense, was a somewhat surprising early cut during training camp by John Tortorella. Last season, York played 30 games with the Flyers and many expected him to make the team out of camp this fall. The 2019 first-round pick (No. 14 overall) tallied three goals, seven assists, and was a minus-14 last season with the Flyers before his season was cut short by a foot injury.

But despite York’s undeniable talent, Tortorella said he didn’t see quite enough out of him during the preseason, specifically pointing out that he wanted York to be more assertive on the ice.

“I think he’s a pretty laid-back kid,” Tortorella said after cutting York in early October. “I don’t want to change his personality. I’d just like him to change his personality on the ice. ... Everybody thinks [mental toughness] is banging, fighting. Mental toughness, to me, is handling situations and taking control of it. I have not seen that.”

York said he took Tortorella’s words to heart and channeled it toward attacking his assignment in the AHL. In 20 games with the Phantoms, York logged major minutes, scoring three goals, adding 10 assists, and posting a minus-1 rating.

“From Day 1 of the regular season, I [have] really liked my game,” York said. “Compared to last year, I feel 100 times better.”

Phantoms coach Ian Laperrière has been impressed with York’s work ethic and confidence to start the season.

“He’s on the right track,” Laperrière told The Inquirer recently. “Going to keep playing him. He’s going to keep getting rewarded if he plays the right way, and he’s going to be fine.”

York’s smooth skating and puck-moving abilities will be a welcome sight for a Flyers team that ranks dead last in the NHL in goals per game (2.41) and is desperately looking for ways to jump-start its offense. York could make his season debut Friday night against the Golden Knights.