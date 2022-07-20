It has been an eventful few weeks for the Flyers’ future as the team welcomed a six-member NHL draft class. The organization also held its annual development camp for prospects last week.

The Flyers’ prospect pool, which depending on where you looked was ranked somewhere in the middle of the league before the draft, got a needed jolt of star potential with the selection of forward Cutter Gauthier at No. 5 overall. Keeping with the theme of the future, we decided to reset the rankings of the organization’s top 10 prospects, factoring in the new picks. For the purpose of this exercise, defenseman Cam York and center Morgan Frost have been graduated to the NHL, given that they played half of the 2021-22 season there. We also made the age cutoff 25 this season, eliminating Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov (25), and oft-injured forwards Tanner Laczynski (25) and Wade Allison (turns 25 on Oct. 15).

Factoring in age, upside, and production, here’s how we rank the Flyers’ top 10 prospects entering the 2022-23 season:

1. Cutter Gauthier, LW, Boston College

Before they selected Gauthier with the fifth overall pick on July 7, it had been five years since the Flyers had made a top-10 selection (Nolan Patrick, No. 2) in the draft. In adding Gauthier, the organization brought in a top-level prospect who possesses both terrific physical tools and star potential. At almost 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and still growing, the 18-year-old Gauthier projects as a power forward at the NHL level either as a wing or center — the Flyers hope he develops into a center. A late riser in the draft process, Gauthier scored 34 goals and had 65 points in 54 games last season with the United States National Team Development Program. Blessed with one of this draft class’ best shots, Gauthier is a threat to score from almost anywhere on the ice but is far from a one-trick pony.

With the NTDP, he featured on the power play and penalty kill, showcasing good defensive instincts and a willingness to play with physicality. He also graded out exceptionally well in testing at the draft combine, particularly in the events that project power, and was widely regarded as one of the best athletes at the top of the draft. Gauthier is still a year or two away (he says one) from making an impact with the Flyers, but if he continues to develop, the Flyers could be looking at a top-line center with mobility and one day a potential 30-goal scorer.

The Flyers need to take some big swings as they hope to undergo an “aggressive retool,” and Gauthier fits that bill both literally with his size and figuratively with his upside.

2. Tyson Foerster, RW, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL)

The 2021-22 season was mostly a lost one for Foerster, as he had shoulder surgery after suffering an injury in early November and missed 4½ months. In all, the right winger, 20, played only 28 games split between the Phantoms and the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League, collecting nine goals and 18 points. It was a frustrating season, especially given Foerster’s impressive cameo with the Phantoms the year before (10 goals, 17 points in 24 games).

Healthy again, Foerster was back on the ice last week at development camp and says not being able to do any stick work while rehabbing his shoulder may have helped him improve his skating — the one big question mark in his game. Another big body at 6-2 and almost 200 pounds, Foerster possesses an NHL frame, an elite shot, and last year turned some heads in training camp with his all-around game. The Flyers lack goal scorers and Foerster should help in that regard sooner rather than later. In time, he could be a real weapon from the left circle on the power play due to his quick release. He will be pushing to make the opening-night roster, but given his lack of reps last season and the older players ahead of him, he will likely start the year in Lehigh Valley.

3. Bobby Brink, RW, Phantoms

After leading the NCAA in scoring with 57 points in 41 games and winning the national title with the University of Denver, Brink got his feet wet at the NHL level late last season, playing in 10 games and tallying four assists. Things went about as you’d expect for a young kid on a bad team, as the right winger showcased flashes of offensive creativity but also made several mistakes with the puck. While Brink didn’t come in and set the NHL on fire, there’s still a lot to like about his game.

Brink is probably the top passer in the Flyers pipeline and his hockey IQ is off the charts. He is not the fastest straight-line skater, but Brink’s mind is his greatest asset as he sees plays before they happen and reacts in anticipation. (Look at this pass for the game-winner in the semifinals of the Frozen Four!) Despite his small stature (5-8, 166 pounds), Brink also has some jam to his game, something that will serve him well in the NHL. In time, with his vision and patience with the puck, he could become a real weapon on the power play. Brink recently suffered a hip injury during offseason workouts and could miss the start of the season.

4. Egor Zamula, D, Phantoms

Zamula has seemingly been on the cusp a lot the last two seasons but finally got an extended nine-game look at the NHL level to finish the season. The defenseman quietly held his own during that stretch, mostly looking calm and composed. As has been the case for a few years, Zamula still needs to get stronger (at 177 pounds) but if he can fill out his 6-3 frame a little bit, he wouldn’t look out of place in the NHL.

Defensively, he possesses a good stick, although he isn’t the most physical of defensemen. He can also play on either side. Before his call-up, Zamula made some strides offensively in the AHL, upping his production from six points to 29 last season. The 22-year-old’s smooth skating stride allows him to carry the puck out of his own zone and act as a one-man breakout at times. He’s not a player who will likely ever be a big-time point producer; Zamula’s value is in his skating and defensive reach, two traits that should help him one day develop into a top-four D-man. Zamula likely will start in the AHL, but along with Ronnie Attard, he will be knocking at the door if injuries occur.

5. Emil Andrae, D, HV71 (Sweden)

The 2020 second-rounder had a breakout season in Sweden’s Allsvenskan, racking up nine goals and 33 points in 41 games, and three goals and 11 points in 10 playoff games, to help HV71 earn promotion back to the country’s top tier. The left-shot defenseman will have a chance to wrap up a banner season at the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championships in August, where he will captain Sweden. Andrae is another smaller prospect at 5-9, 176 pounds but he plays with an aggressiveness that helps minimize size concerns.

Offensively, he is extremely confident and skilled, and has the ability to make the killer pass or walk the line and score himself, particularly on the power play. Talking with The Inquirer in December, Flo Hockey’s Chris Peters compared Andrae to St. Louis Blues defenseman Tory Krug because of his tenacity and puck-moving ability. There is always some level of risk with undersized defensemen, but Andrae is a talented all-around blueliner and has some offensive traits that Flyers fans should be excited about. After dominating Sweden’s second tier, Andrae is expected to stay with HV71 for another season as they move up in the SHL.

6. Samu Tuomaala, RW, Jukurit (Finland)

Tuomaala is looking to wipe the slate clean after an extremely disappointing season. After he lit up the U18 World Juniors in 2020-21, expectations were high for Tuomaala as he made the step up to play against grown men in Finland’s Liiga. Things did not go as planned as the right winger managed only one goal and three points in 22 games split between two Finnish teams and the Phantoms (two games). While Tuomaala struggled to find continuity and to adjust to the pro game, it is important to remember he is still just 19 years old.

A 2020 second-round pick (No. 46 overall), Tuomaala has tools that flash, namely his wrist shot and his plus-level skating. The trouble has been that those tools haven’t always translated into production. Scouts who have watched him in Finland also have concerns regarding Tuomaala’s decision making, as he tends to take low-percentage shots and the puck can get stuck on his stick at times. Tuomaala when he is on can be electric to watch, but there is a lot of boom/bust potential with him given some of the other holes in his game. After a good development camp (he, Attard, and Alex Bump won the 3v3 scrimmage tournament), it will be interesting to see how Tuomaala fares this season in Finland playing for longtime NHL player Olli Jokinen at Jukurit.

7. Noah Cates, LW, Flyers

If you’ve been following the Flyers’ prospects for the last few seasons, you probably aren’t accustomed to seeing Cates this high. That is because the former fifth-round pick (No. 137) has always been viewed as more of a depth piece than a big-time prospect. While that is probably still the case, Cates’ play at the NHL level last season may have changed some perceptions. In 16 NHL games, Cates posted nine points (five goals) and was a plus-4 on a team that went 4-12 during that stretch. Physically, he fit right in at the NHL level, using his strength effectively in front of the net and in the corners to win puck battles. Was Cates a late-season revelation or was it more of a case of fluky puck luck? While he won’t shoot 22% again, a lot of what he did so well late in the year would seem sustainable. He used his size and strength to put himself in good areas, was responsible in all three zones, and showcased great energy and hockey IQ.

In terms of advanced metrics, albeit over a small sample size, Cates was one of the Flyers’ best chance creators. According to Evolving Hockey, he ranked in the top 10 among rookies in expected goals above replacement per 60 (1.14) and wins above replacement per 60 (.201). None of this is to say Cates will suddenly become a star — he is limited as a skater and doesn’t possess any flashy offensive skills — but he does seem to have been undervalued a bit and could grade out as a good middle-six winger based on his intangibles. With Joel Farabee unlikely to be ready for the start of the season, look for Cates to crack the opening-night lineup at left wing on Oct. 13.

8. Ronnie Attard, D, Phantoms

Attard had an All-American season at Western Michigan, scoring 13 goals and averaging 0.92 points per game as a defenseman. In the NHL, he was much more Jekyll and Hyde over a 15-game stint, as he got off to a minus-9 start over his first six games, including a nightmare minus-5 in a 9-2 loss to Washington on April 12. Attard was much better over the final nine games, going plus-7, chipping in a goal and an assist, and seeing his ice time increase to about 18-20 minutes per night. During this stretch, he was much steadier defensively and also picked his spots on when to showcase his offensive tools.

He has prototypical size for a defenseman at 6-3 and 207 pounds, possesses a heavy and accurate shot, is comfortable carrying the puck, and also won’t shy away from laying a big hit. Attard can be a bit of a rover, though, and his aggressiveness, particularly when it comes to pinching in the offensive zone, can get him in trouble at times. The key for him next season, both in the AHL and NHL, will be continuing to decipher when it makes sense to pinch and when he should retreat. Offensively, Attard can be a real weapon — he had a 30-goal season in the USHL as a defenseman — due to his mobility and big shot, but defensively is where he still needs to figure some things out. The right-shot defenseman will play games in the NHL this season but will likely start at Lehigh Valley as the odd man out.

9. Devin Kaplan, RW, Boston University

The Flyers have said they want to get bigger and drafted Gauthier at No. 5 along with the 6-3, 205-pound Kaplan with their next pick in the third round. Like his NTDP teammate Gauthier, Kaplan is an upside play. At the NTDP, Kaplan played wing on the checking line, not getting opportunities with players like Logan Cooley and Gauthier, or to play much on the power play. The 18-year-old embraced the defined role he had there, playing a responsible two-way game, driving offense for his line, and showcasing above-average vision. He plays a north-and-south game and also does a good job in terms of puck protection.

Skating is the big question with Kaplan, as while he is a fine skater once he gets going, sometimes it takes him a bit too long to do just that. That said, he is a terrific athlete and is another player who fits the “power forward” mold. Kaplan’s 13 goals and 38 points in 53 games are nothing to sniff at, given his role and the competition he faced, and maybe there is a bit more there offensively in a different situation. Kaplan, who models his game after Montreal’s Josh Anderson, is more of a long-term play, but his size, passing, and defensive game provide a good base, especially if there is still some untapped potential there offensively. He will likely play multiple years at Boston University, where next season he will play with former Flyers first-rounder Jay O’Brien.

10. Elliot Desnoyers, LW, Phantoms

Long heralded for his defensive work and work away from the puck, Desnoyers went off a bit offensively last year in the Quebec league with the Halifax Mooseheads. The 20-year-old racked up 42 goals and 88 points in the offensive-minded league, ranking seventh in goals and 11th in points. A fifth-round pick in 2020, Desnoyers doesn’t have the most upside among the Flyers’ prospects, but his breakout season does slightly elevate the projection for him a bit, even if his will and defensive work are his ticket to the NHL. Desnoyers is extremely competitive and says he watches a lot of Sean Couturier and Boston’s Patrice Bergeron, which comes as no surprise when you see him play. He was pegged to be the shutdown center for Team Canada at the postponed World Juniors, which shows you how far he has come over the last few years.

There is still a lot made of Desnoyer’s lack of high-end offensive skill, but that shouldn’t overshadow how excellent he is in other valuable areas of the game, particularly when it comes to him hounding opposing puck carriers. Once an afterthought, Desnoyers continues to improve, and his work ethic, defensive play, and skating should all play at the pro level. Desnoyers is ticketed to start the year with the Phantoms where he likely will play left wing and get his first test playing against grown men.

Others to watch

Forwards: Zayde Wisdom, RW, Phantoms (AHL), Isaac Ratcliffe, LW, Phantoms, Alex Bump, LW, Omaha Lancers (USHL), Jay O’Brien, C, Boston University, Olle Lycksell, C, Phantoms, Bryce Brodzinski, RW, University of Minnesota.

Defensemen: Brian Zanetti, Peterborough Petes (OHL), Wyatte Wylie, Phantoms (AHL).

Goaltenders: Samuel Ersson, Phantoms, Alexei Kolosov, Dinamo Minsk (KHL).