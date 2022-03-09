The Flyers didn’t want Cam York to stop playing hockey during the All-Star break, so they sent him down to the AHL on Feb. 2. His stint with the Phantoms stretched well past the break, but on Wednesday, before the Flyers’ flight to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for their Thursday game against the Florida Panthers, the team recalled York.

The Flyers didn’t call up the 21-year-old defenseman to be safe. They intend for him to play.

Interim coach Mike Yeo said there were a number of factors that led to the Flyers calling up York now, when they originally had said they kept him at the AHL level so he could get more playing time. Uncertainty regarding Kevin Connauton’s injury status (head), as well as the team’s lack of execution during Tuesday’s game were two big factors.

“Obviously, you’re playing against these good teams and the importance of having the ability to get out of your own zone and to get to your game,” Yeo said. “It’s one thing to defend hard, but you can’t just keep defending, defending, defending, and playing in your own zone. Obviously Yorkie, that should be his strength and we’ll see if he can provide that for us.”

In addition to slotting in on the third pairing with Keith Yandle in place of Nick Seeler, York will likely help out on the Flyers’ struggling power play. The Flyers are 1-for-17 over the last six games with the man advantage, and York previously spent time on both the first and second power-play units.

Lineup adjustments

After Max Willman delivered a strong performance against the Chicago Blackhawks, he sat against the Vegas Golden Knights as Yeo went with Gerry Mayhew. Mayhew had not played on the fourth line since Jan. 22. He registered his lowest time on ice all season (8 minutes, 29 seconds) and did not record any stats.

Wednesday, Yeo said he had not decided which player will play alongside Zack MacEwen and Patrick Brown on the fourth line against the Panthers.

With Connauton cleared to play after his injury Saturday, the Flyers also have options for their defensive pairings. Between Connauton, Seeler, and York, there are three players who could slot in next to Yandle. Connauton will travel with the team, but York will be the sixth defenseman on Thursday.