Flyers early goal leads to a shutout victory over the Detroit Red Wings

There may have been some clock issues at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night but the time finally came for the Flyers to get some puck luck.

They got that for the lone goal of the game, along with steady goaltending between the pipes, in a 1-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Flyers, once the NHL’s hottest team when it came to netting first-period goals (they potted 21 in the opening frame across the first 15 games of the season), got the all-important first one Saturday.

It was the eighth time in the past 15 that they got on the score sheet in the first period. The Flyers are now 15-1-0 when scoring first and 11-2-0 when leading after the first period.

Advertisement

It was the perfect time for the Flyers to get going early and extend their point streak to eight games (6-0-2). After a slow start in Thursday’s 4-3 shootout win against the Washington Capitals — the first game back after a three-game roadie — the Flyers needed to come out firing. They put 12 shots on Alex Lyon in the first period, including a the lone goal by Cam York, and three more on the Red Wings goalie before he left in the second period with an injury.

And the Flyers didn’t let up. The Orange and Black put seven more on an ice-cold Ville Husso in the middle frame. The pressure they put on the opposition was all goalie Sam Ersson needed as he made 33 saves across 60 minutes of action.

The Sweet Swede

Ersson did not have a great October. He’ll straight up tell you that.

But since the calendar flipped to November, the Swede has been stellar in net.

Ersson, who went 0-1-1 with a 5.91 goals-against average and .760 save percentage in October, entered Saturday night’s game against the Red Wings with a 6-2-1 record in his last nine games. He complimented that with a 2.10 GAA — third best in the NHL among goalies who made at least seven starts during that span — and a .913 save percentage, with one shutout. His November run, which included a 25-save shutout against the New York Islanders in a 1-0 shootout win, earned him a stick tap from the NHL as a Rookie of the Month honorable mention.

Now he has his second shutout of the season, and the third of his NHL career, after making 33 saves.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Ersson faced five high-danger shots as his buddies kept the puck to the outside and didn’t let the Red Wings get much action in front of the net.

One of his best saves was a sliding stop on Jake Walman from the left face-off circle off a cross-ice pass from J.T. Compher just 31 seconds into the second period. He then made a big left pad save on Joe Veleno with under five minutes to go. In the last 2:18 of the game, he had to make four big stops, including one on Patrick Kane.

Shooting leads to scoring

Although it seemed that the ice was tilted evenly at times, the Flyers seemed to be getting the better scoring chances as they put 33 shots on goal. And in the first period, they connected just 6 minutes and 21 seconds into the game.

Off an offensive zone face-off win, Travis Konecny dropped the puck for York as the blueliner skated down the left boards. He tried to find Sean Couturier on the right post but the puck instead went off the stick of Compher in front to give the defenseman his fifth of the year.

York had another chance in the first period as he skated around the defense but couldn’t bury the puck. Travis Konecny also tried to make a power move. He skated down the right side in the second period on a cold Husso but was stopped with 7:32 left in the second period.

Breakaways

Travis Sanheim was a late scratch due to illness. The defenseman, who missed just one game last year as a healthy scratch in Calgary, and two games the season prior, missed his first of the season. ... Marc Staal, who was supposed to be a healthy scratch ended up playing, pairing with Egor Zamula. Rasmus Ristolainen played with Cam York. .... Ryan Poehling moved up and centered Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee. Scott Laughton centered the fourth line. ... Red Wings Robby Fabbri left late in the third period bloodied after a hit by Ristolainen.

Up next

The Flyers return to game action on Tuesday in the Garden State. They’ll head up I-95 to the Prudential Center to take on the New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. on NBCSP).