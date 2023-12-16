Flyers’ Travis Sanheim out against Detroit Red Wings due to illness

Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim will not suit up against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday night due to illness, the team announced as warmups began at Wells Fargo Center.

Marc Staal, who was expected to be a healthy scratch with Egor Zamula slotting back in alongside Rasmus Ritsolainen, will now dress and skate with Zamula. Ristolainen will be on the top pairing with Cam York.

Sanheim had skated in every game this season for the Flyers, collecting 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 29 games. He missed one game last season as a healthy scratch against the Calgary Flames and two games during the 2021-22 NHL season after entering COVID-19 protocols.

He’s the latest Flyers player to miss time due to illness. Ryan Poehling missed two games, in Arizona and Colorado, due to a stomach bug.

Carter Hart missed Thursday night’s 4-3 shootout win against the Washington Capitals and practice on Friday due to illness. After morning skate on Saturday, Hart revealed he has been dealing with an undisclosed illness and is now on “the right track to get rid of this and hopefully get past it and feel a lot better going forward.”