Hits and many more misses from the Flyers’ loss to the Canadiens in Game 2.
Uh, fellas, 3 o’clock start. Montreal dominated play well beyond the 2-0 lead they held after 20 minutes. The Canadiens had the first 12 shots and held the Flyers without a shot for the first 16+ minutes. Factor in blocks and misses, and the Canadiens held a monster edge in shots-attempted for the first period, 34-16. The Flyers were never in it.
Hart broken. Carter Hart was yanked after Montreal’s fourth goal, an unfortunate deflection off Shayne Gostisbehere that Hart had no chance on. The Canadiens had people in front of Hart all game and Vigneault’s decision was as much of a rescue as anything. It was the first time Hart was pulled from a game since Jan. 4, which was 18 starts ago.
Stat to note. When a seven-game series is tied 1-1, the team that wins Game 3 goes on to win 67.0% of the time.
TK limps off. Travis Konecny took a shot off the left ankle and had to be helped from the ice with less than nine minutes left. It was a rough afternoon for the Flyers’ feisty winger, who generally makes his living getting under opponents’ skin.
Speed kills. Brendan Gallagher had his second strong game for the Habs, dancing out of the corner past Phil Myers to set up the first goal. “We were flat footed,” Justin Braun said at the first intermission. “They were all over us.”
What’s next. Game 3 is Sunday at 8 p.m. on NBC. The only traveling involved in these series is the Flyers will now use the visiting locker room at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, which is noticeably smaller than the home room, which Montreal gets for Games 3 and 4. The Habs also get the right of last line change during stoppages for the next two games. Guess hear is that Hart starts.
This could be trouble. Tomas Tatar led the Canadiens with 61 points during the regular season, but hadn’t scored a point in five playoff games before he rammed home a pair of goals. Tatar was 17-1 to score the first goal.
MIA: Six of the Flyers top seven goal scorers during the season have yet to score a goal (Travis Konecny, Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux, James van Riemsdyk and Ivan Provorov). Konecny’s frustration is especially palpable.
Our three stars. Tomas Tatar, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Max Domi.
Ghost of a penalty. The Flyers got jobbed by a bad call at the end of the first period that ended up being a power-play goal for the Canadiens, but it was a miscommunication by Flyers defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere and Ivan Provorov which led to Max Domi getting a partial breakaway. Gostisbehere played it perfectly, but still got whistled. The mess was set up when Scott Laughton cleanly won a faceoff back to the blue-line, but Gostisbehere and Provorov -- who were only paired together to try to wake up the offense, hesitated to get to the puck.
The last word. “Your emotions can not control you if you want to be a winner [in the playoffs]. You have to control them.” -- NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst and two-time champion Bill Clement after Konecny took a cross-check penalty in obvious frustration. Konecny, an All-Star this season, also got a hard time on social media for his inability to break his stick after Canadiens goalie Carey Price denied several chances during a Flyers’ two-man advantage in the second period. Not to mention getting dinged by that puck in the third period.