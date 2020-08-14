Ghost of a penalty. The Flyers got jobbed by a bad call at the end of the first period that ended up being a power-play goal for the Canadiens, but it was a miscommunication by Flyers defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere and Ivan Provorov which led to Max Domi getting a partial breakaway. Gostisbehere played it perfectly, but still got whistled. The mess was set up when Scott Laughton cleanly won a faceoff back to the blue-line, but Gostisbehere and Provorov -- who were only paired together to try to wake up the offense, hesitated to get to the puck.