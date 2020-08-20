It was the most wide-open and entertaining game of the series. Unfortunately for the Flyers, the Canadiens had all the answers.
What’s next. Game 6 is on Friday at 7 p.m. on NBC10 and NBCSN. It’ll be followed by St. Louis-Vancouver (9:45 p.m., NBCSN).
Hart shaky. Carter Hart started back-to-back games for the first time this season and was not sharp. Gave up four goals, plus another that was overturned by an off-sides play that had nothing to do with the shot that got past him. He also left some big rebounds and, unlike the last two games, could not erase the mistakes his teammates made in front of him. Nate Thompson’s turnover led to the game-winning goal by Nick Suzuki.
Changed his mind. Alain Vigneault had made the move to pull Hart before the goal that was overturned, which would have made it a 4-2 game. When the goal was taken off the board, Vigneault told Hart to stay in the game. Quite odd.
Our three stars. Jake Voracek, Nick Suzuki, Joel Armia.
Remember his number. After the second Canadiens goal, which was a bad one that snuck in over Hart’s shortside shoulder, Suzuki patted Hart on the head as if to say, “thank you.” Might want to have him answer for that next season.
Kot cheating. Jesperi Kotkaniemi woke up the Flyers with a violent hit from behind on Travis Sanheim that resulted in a 5-minute power-play and Kotkaniemi’s ejection. Jake Voracek scored twice during the advantage. Kotkaniemi, 20, jumped Robert Hagg in a game in January with a surprise fight and looks like he’s going to be a thorn for the years to come.
Wait, power-play goals? Yep. The Flyers got two PPGs to break a drought of 18 straight failed chances with the man advantaged. Joel Farabee added another in the third that briefly tied it. They had been 1-for-31 against the Canadiens this season.
That didn’t help. Phil Myers took a 4-minute high stick penalty when he went high on Jake Evans after the whistle. Montreal took the lead on the ensuing power-play. The Flyers young defensemen don’t make many mistakes, but that was one.