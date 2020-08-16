When: Sunday, 8 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
TV: NBC10. Radio: 97.5 FM. Streaming: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app.
Series so far: Tied, 1-1. Montreal flattened the Flyers in Game 2 and arguably have been the better team for five of the six periods thus far. Definitely four of them.
From the books: The Flyers were as high as -210 on Saturday afternoon, but were down to -130 on Sunday at William Hill. Montreal was +110. Four of the five games between them this season have been under 5.5 goals. DraftKings over 5 goals price was -150, under 5 was +123. Kevin Hayes was 15-1 to score the first goal, Tomas Tatar was 16-1.
History lessons: The winner of Game 3 when a series is tied 1-1 has gone on to win 67 percent of series (215-106). ... The Flyers were 4-0-1 during the season following games they had lost by more than three goals. Most notably, they rebounded from an ugly 5-0 loss to New Jersey on Feb. 6 to beat the Capitals 7-2 two days later in D.C.
Tears of joy: Oskar Lindblom participated in the morning skate. Though he’s likely several weeks from being able to play in a game, his return was emotional. “The coaches were almost in tears,” Alain Vigneault said. “When you think about everything that Oskar’s been through, and everything our team has been through showing the support. Every team at the end [of practice] has a team stretch, and today was all about Oskar and the excitement to have him back with our group.”