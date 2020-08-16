Tears of joy: Oskar Lindblom participated in the morning skate. Though he’s likely several weeks from being able to play in a game, his return was emotional. “The coaches were almost in tears,” Alain Vigneault said. “When you think about everything that Oskar’s been through, and everything our team has been through showing the support. Every team at the end [of practice] has a team stretch, and today was all about Oskar and the excitement to have him back with our group.”