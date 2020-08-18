When: Tuesday, 3 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
TV: NBCSP, NBCSN. Radio: 97.5 FM-The Fanatic. Streaming: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app.
Series so far: The Flyers hold a 2-1 lead despite being outscored 6-3. Carter Hart stole Games 1 and 3 by allowing one goal on 51 shots combined.
Four things: The Canadiens have killed off 13 consecutive power-plays, a span of 22 minutes, 53 seconds. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault vowed there would be changes to his team’s two PP units. ... Travis Konecny’s goal-less streak is at eight games dating back to the regular season. His longest drought this year is nine. ... According to Hockey-reference.com, the difference in winning a series when you’re up 3-1 (89.8%) vs. being tied at 2-2 (52.5%) is pretty significant. ... Montreal is the designated home team.
From the books: The Flyers are -136 to Montreal’s +117 at DraftKings. Each of the first three games have been under 5.5, which are reflected in the prices. Under 5 goals is -103. Under 5.5 is -175. ... William Hill is offering +425 that there will be a shutout, -550 that there will not. ... Konecny is +270 to score a goal.
The last word: Scott Laughton had a rough Game 3 with two bad defensive-end turnovers and zero shots on goal. “He’s such a character individual, a character player that I’m very confident he’s going to bounce back with a much better game,” coach Alain Vigneault said.