Four things: The Canadiens have killed off 13 consecutive power-plays, a span of 22 minutes, 53 seconds. Flyers coach Alain Vigneault vowed there would be changes to his team’s two PP units. ... Travis Konecny’s goal-less streak is at eight games dating back to the regular season. His longest drought this year is nine. ... According to Hockey-reference.com, the difference in winning a series when you’re up 3-1 (89.8%) vs. being tied at 2-2 (52.5%) is pretty significant. ... Montreal is the designated home team.