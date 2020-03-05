Washington’s T.J. Oshie on Wednesday became the 15th player taken in the 2005 draft to play 800 NHL games. It’s a laudable statistic, especially since the 2012-13 season was trimmed to 48 games because of a lockout. It also figures to grow next season with Niklas Hjalmarsson, Patric Hornqvist and Justin Abdelkader having at least 737. But how does it compare?