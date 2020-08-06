Trouble at the blue line: The Flyers often had difficulty getting into the zone on the power-play, trying too often to stickhandle through a wall of defenders. The Caps were sixth on the PK this season, so they get some credit, too. Wonder if Alain Vigneault will try Shayne Gostisbehere on Saturday to jumpstart the power-play? It’d be a good way to give veterans Matt Niskanen or Justin Braun the day off.