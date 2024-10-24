Flyers rally after slow start, but drop sixth straight game with loss at Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON — Whether or not you’re a fan of roller coasters, hopefully you were strapped in for this one.

The final result was a 6-3 loss to the Washington Capitals and a sixth straight loss for the Flyers. But wrapped up in 60 minutes of action were many twists and turns, and highs and lows that would make even the biggest adrenaline junkie dizzy.

Advertisement

Among the lows were a 4-0 hole, two empty-netters, with the first coming on a miscommunication in front of the Flyers bench when it was a one-goal game, and just three shots on goal for the Orange and Black in the first period.

» READ MORE: The Flyers are struggling mightily at five-on-five. A lack of chemistry and line continuity is part of the problem.

But like an old roller coaster that you’re not sure will still make it, the Flyers built up their momentum to a high point. They battled back with a pair of power-play goals, finding their jump late in the second period.

The Flyers played listless for most of the first 24 minutes of the game, and it showed on the scoreboard. But during the television timeout after Connor McMichael gave the Capitals a 3-0 lead, defenseman Nick Seeler and coach John Tortorella were spotted arguing on the bench. It seemed to be about the coverage on the goal.

It showed there was still a fire in this team.

Travis Konecny got the Flyers on the board with a power-play goal from the bottom of the right faceoff circle. Owen Tippett curled above the left faceoff circle and scored by just putting the puck on the net.

» READ MORE: Sielski: Yes, the Flyers are rebuilding. But John Tortorella’s team has to be more competitive than this.

And Matvei Michkov trimmed Washington lead to 4-3 during a four-on-three when he walked the line and fired the puck from above the circle. Sean Couturier was screening Logan Thompson on the play.

Taylor Raddysh gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 4 minutes, 50 seconds into the game with a nifty deflection from the slot. It was the third shot on goal in the game — all by the Capitals. Nic Dowd scored early in the second to give Washington a 2-0 lead.

Breakaways

Ivan Fedotov got the start in net and seemed to settle down, allowing four goals on 23 shots. … Bobby Brink was a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

Up next

The Flyers play another back-to-back this weekend when the Minnesota Wild (Saturday, 1 p.m.) and Montreal Canadiens (Sunday, 7 p.m.) visit the Wells Fargo Center.