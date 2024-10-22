Flyers’ offense looks disjointed in 4-1 home loss against the Washington Capitals

Someone needs to reconnect the Flyers’ wires.

Because once again they seemed to be disconnected as passes were missed, players overskated pucks and couldn’t be corralled, and the decision-making seemed off.

The Flyers had time to hit the reboot button and Tuesday night‘s game against the Washington Capitals was supposed to be the start of the resurgence after a 1-3-1 start.

But despite a much-needed off day and a spirited practice on Monday, the struggles continued to encapsulate the squad. This time, facing their first Eastern Conference opponent, a Metropolitan Division rival to boot, the Flyers were handed a 4-1 loss.

The boobirds were out early and often although for a brief moment things looked to be OK.

Defenseman Travis Sanheim scored the Flyers’ first goal at home with a snipe from the left faceoff circle. It came during four-on-four action 34 seconds into the third period with Cam York and Matvei Michkov earning the assists.

When Michkov’s name was announced, it was the loudest cheer since Nick Deslauriers dropped the gloves in the first period with Captials’ Dylan McIlrath. That fight, by the way, was a no-holds barred event with Deslauriers earning a cut under his left eye and the love from the Flyer faithful.

While Sanheim’s first goal of the season cut the Capitals’ lead in half and got the crowd back into it, Dylan Strome was credited with a goal off his skate in front 64 seconds later. Jakob Chychrun added another with a point shot with under six minutes left in the third and all but solidified the win for the visitors.

The one bright spot was the penalty kill that held Alex Ovechin and the Capitals at bay. But the power play couldn’t muster much as the Flyers struggled to set up in the offensive zone — and they gave up a pair despite having the man advantage.

The first shorthanded goal came off the stick of Nic Dowd. Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula tried to keep a clearing attempt by Martin Fehérváry in play with his skate but it went right to Dowd on the board. He pushed the puck ahead and outraced everyone before dipping and scoring around Sam Ersson.

Zamula was victimized on the second goal in the first period, too. This time Bobby Brink whiffed on the puck on the boards not far from the blue line in the Capitals zone. Connor McMichael scooped up the puck and backhanded it to Andrew Mangiapane. The pass caught Zamula and Scott Laughton in between and Mangiapane skated in alone before scoring blocker side.

Breakaways

Defenseman Erik Johnson and forwards Jett Luchanko and Tyson Foerster were healthy scratches. … The Flyers allowed two shorthanded goals in a period for the first time since Feb. 18, 2023.

Up next

The Flyers and Capitals conclude a traditional home-and-home in Washington on Wednesday (7:30 p.m., TNT/truTV/MAX).