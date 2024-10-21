Matvei Michkov honored to go against ‘one of the greatest players ever’ in countryman Alex Ovechkin

Tuesday night is the first game of a traditional home-and-home for the Flyers.

Although the team will be focused on building chemistry, shoring up their defense, and winning their second game of a young season, there‘s a bigger storyline to this one. It‘s partly why the game against the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ESPN+ (6 p.m.) and Wednesday’s rematch in Washington, D.C., will be on TNT/TruTv/MAX (7:30 p.m.). Tuesday’s game is part of ESPN’s Frozen Frenzy special, as all 32 NHL teams are in action with staggered start times, while the network hosts a live, whip-around show, à la NFL Red Zone.

It’s Alex Ovechkin vs. Matvei Michkov.

The two Russians are at different ends of the career spectrum with Ovechkin, 39, playing in his 1,431st game and Michkov, at 19, skating in his sixth. And although their paths haven’t fully crossed yet, their names certainly have.

Michkov broke Ovechkin‘s age record when he played for Russia’s national team as a 16-year-old. At that same age, he notched 16 points at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 World Championship, two points shy of the Russian single-tournament mark set by Ovechkin and Mikhail Grigorenko.

Ovechkin was the No. 1 draft pick in 2004. Almost 20 years later, Michkov, who was often mentioned in the same breath as eventual top pick Connor Bedard, was selected seventh overall by the Flyers. He arrived on U.S. soil this summer, two years earlier than expected.

“I think it’s fun when the talented [Russian] players come here and play the right way, leading the way,” Ovechkin said after the Capitals practiced in Voorhees on Monday. “I think, as a player, you enjoy, and you wish them luck and see what happens.”

Michkov said on Monday through a translator that he watched Ovechkin play when he was younger.

“One of the greatest players ever, and, for sure, one of the best,” he said.

“It’s going to be unique and historical to be playing against [him],” he added. ”Such a player. It’s an honor.”

Ovechkin is a legend. He enters Tuesday‘s game with 854 career goals — 40 back of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record. Michkov, who broke Tampa Bay Lightning star and former Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov’s under-16 goals and points record in Russia’s top junior league with 38 goals and 56 points in 2020-21, has two NHL goals to his name

“I think he just has to be patient, play his game,” Ovechkin said. “I know Oleg [Znarok, former Kontinental Hockey League coach and current Flyers European player development and scouting consultant] is now out here, so he’s in good hands.

“But for me, I think it’s, you just have to be patient and play your game is the most important thing. If you’re going to think too much, or going to do something too much, it’s not going to work.”

Michkov’s markers this season are quite different. His first NHL was scored after he jammed at a puck at the right post — and wasn’t made official until after a few reviews. His second was a snipe from the goal line. Both were on the power play.

In the preseason, Michkov skated against the Capitals and had a pair of assists, showcasing not only his nose for the net but his high hockey IQ and vision on the ice.

“We saw him in the preseason, and I’ve watched him from afar, dangerous player, and seems like he’s stepping in,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “Sometimes it takes young players a little bit, but doesn’t look like it’s going to take him very long to get acclimated with the league and feel real comfortable.

“I did notice that in preseason, like the shot is one thing, but he also has an ability to make plays through people and off entries. So that we just need to be aware of and we’ll pre-scout it the same way that it’s no different than going against [New Jersey’s] Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt, those elite players that can cause issues if you don’t do a good job checking against them.”

Breakaways

Defenseman Emil Andrae was sent down to Lehigh Valley. He was recalled Oct. 12 when Nick Seeler was placed on injured reserve. Andrae did not dress in any games. Seeler said Monday he is ready to go but coach John Tortorella would not confirm if he will be in the lineup Tuesday. … Forward Scott Laughton was not at practice on Monday as he and his wife are expecting their first child.