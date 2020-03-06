The Flyers continued their surge Thursday night, and displayed a relentless style that has been their calling card during their long winning streak.
Even if they were playing on back-to-back nights.
Showing no letdown from an emotional win in Washington the previous night, the Flyers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes at the roaring Wells Fargo Center, 4-1, for their eighth straight victory.
You have to go back to 1995 when the Flyers had a longer winning streak, a nine-gamer from April 2-22.
When the game ended, the Flyers were atop the Metropolitan standings, one point ahead of Washington. The Caps were tied with the Rangers on Thursday, 4-4, in the third period.
If the Caps lost in regulation, the Flyers would be in first place for just the third night since 2013.
Ivan Provorov (plus-3), Michael Raffl, Nic Aube-Kubel, and Sean Couturier scored for the Flyers, and Carter Hart (28 saves) lifted his home record to 19-2-2. Scott Laughton contributed a pair of assists.
After Carolina got to within 2-1 early in the third period, Aube-Kubel and Couturier scored 26 seconds apart to increase the Flyers’ advantage to 4-1.
Aube-Kubel scored on a bad-angle shot, and Couturier deposited a rebound with 15:06 left. That gave the Flyers four goals or more in their last eight games.
The Flyers were coming off Wednesday’s draining 5-2 win in Washington. The Hurricanes were well-rested, playing their first game since Saturday.
No matter. The Flyers were the more relentless team.
The Flyers have outscored their opponents, 36-16, during their eight-game winning streak.
Raffl took a feed from Tyler Pitlick and finished a three-on-two rush that gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead midway through the second period. That gave the Flyers a staggering 23-6 second-period domination over opponents in the last 13 games.
Laughton also had an assist on the goal, giving him nine points (three goals, six assists) in the last six games.
Carolina’s season, like the Flyers’ in 2018-19, has turned into a daily question: Who’s our goalie tonight?
Injuries to James Reimer and Petr Mrazek have left the Hurricanes desperate for a healthy goalie. So desperate, in fact, that their last win was recorded by an emergency goaltender who had been driving a Zamboni.
Since then, they have lost four straight.
On Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center, the Canes used a 24-year-old goalie, Alex Nedeljkovic, who was playing in just his fifth NHL game. An AHL All-Star this season, Nedeljkovic played well in the first 40 minutes, and he made terrific second-period stops on Joel Farabee (rebound) and Claude Giroux (point-blank shot).
The Flyers took a 1-0 lead on Provorov’s 13th goal of the season with 1:37 left in the opening period.
Taking a feed from Laughton, Provorov’s shot was denied by Nedeljkovic, but he gathered the juicy rebound and put a backhander into the net for the 44th goal of a Flyers defenseman, tops in the NHL.