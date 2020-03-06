Separate Couturier, Giroux, and Voracek? The thought never occurred to Vigneault. “When you look at the parity and look at the game being played tonight, they’re so tight and so hard-fought,” he said. “Coots’ line is playing head-to-head with the other team’s top line. If you break out even at the end of the game, it might be a good thing. You need your other lines, and I thought Nate’s line and Derek’s line played extremely well.” As a bonus, the Flyers lead the NHL in goals scored by defensemen, and Thursday was another example of the way Vigneault’s system and the roster’s makeup are working in concert. Ivan Provorov, a defenseman, scored their first goal, and Michael Raffl and Nick Aube-Kubel, their fourth-line wings, scored their second and third, respectively.