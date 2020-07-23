Kevin Hayes left the ice briefly and went to the locker room after colliding with a teammate, but he returned and scored two goals as the Orange defeated the Black, 6-3, in the scrimmage. ... Oskar Lindblom went back to Sweden to spend time with his family, and Vigneault said the left winger will join the team at some point in Toronto, the Eastern Conference’s hub city. ... The Flyers will not be on the ice Friday and will end the Voorhees portion of their camp Saturday before traveling to Toronto on Sunday. The Flyers have an exhibition game against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, and play Boston in their first-round-robin game on Aug. 2.