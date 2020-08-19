Coach Alain Vigneault wouldn’t say whether Carter Hart would start Game 5 on Wednesday night, but it would be surprising if the 22-year-old goalie wasn’t in the nets for the Flyers, who can close out the series with a victory in Toronto.
The Flyers lead the best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinals, three games to one.
Vigneault usually alternates Hart and backup Brian Elliott on games that are played on back-to-back days or nights.
These are special circumstances, however. Hart has been flawless in his last two games – 1-0 and 2-0 wins – and the Flyers figure to stay with the goalie who gives them the best chance to end the series.
In a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday afternoon from Toronto, Vigneault said he would consult with goalie coach Kim Dillabaugh on whom who starts Wednesday. In that regard, he said it’s no different than the way he does things in the regular season.
Vigneault said there are a lot of factors that go into the decision: “How are the guys feeling? How are the guys looking? What’s the situation as far as energy level and mental focus?” he said.
Hart has stopped all 53 shots he has faced over the last two games. The defense has done a great job of keeping most shots to the perimeter, blocking shots, and, since Robert Hagg was inserted into the lineup, clearing the crease.
“I’ve always tried to make the best possible decision for our team,” Vigneault said. “That’s what I’m going to do tonight.”
In the postseason, Hart is 5-1 with a 1.24 GAA and .958 save percentage. Among goalies who have started at least half of their teams’ playoff games, he leads the NHL in the latter two categories, and he is the second-youngest goalie in NHL history to register back-to-back playoff shutouts. The youngest: Harry Lumley, who did in for Detroit as an 18-year-old in 1945.
Elliott has appeared in two postseason games, one in relief, and is 1-0 with a 1.47 GAA and .913 save percentage.
Hart has started games on back-to-back nights just once in his NHL career, winning both contests.
He made 33 saves and defeated the visiting Red Wings in overtime, 6-5, on Feb. 16, 2019. The next night, he won in Detroit, 3-1, and made 37 saves.
Assuming he starts Wednesday, it would be the second time in his career Hart has started three games in four nights. He did it last season. Two nights after the back-to-back wins over Detroit, Hart lost to Tampa Bay, 5-2. He gave up three goals on the first nine shots and was replaced by Elliott midway through the first period of the loss to the Lightning.
It should be noted that the Flyers team defense is much better than it was last season thanks to several key additions.
If Hart plays, he will be trying to join a select group of goaltenders who registered three straight playoff shutouts.
The last to do it, according to the Elias Sports Bureau?
Ilya Bryzgalov with Anaheim in 2006.
The Flyers are trying to win their first playoff series since 2012, when they defeated Pittsburgh in an emotional and high-scoring the opening round, then lost to New Jersey in the second round. ... Montreal’s Carey Price, 33, is also expected to start on back-to-back days. ... Hart’s playoff scoreless streak stands at 120 minutes, seventh longest in franchise history. The franchise’s playoff record: 184:45 by Brian Boucher in 2000; he had 149:39 of that streak in the Flyers’ epic five-overtime win over Pittsburgh that year.