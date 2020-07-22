Elliott on Couturier: “I feel bad for him. You’re having a kid and you’re having to leave right away [for Toronto]. It’s such a magical moment and you want to be a part of it as much as you can.” ... Teams can dress 22 players (instead of the usual 20) for exhibition games, Vigneault said. The Flyers’ lone exhibition will be 4 p.m. Tuesday against Pittsburgh. It will be televised by NBC Sports Philadelphia+.