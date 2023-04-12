Carter Hart the big winner as the Flyers present their end-of-season awards

The Flyers presented their end-of-season awards before Tuesday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Goalie Carter Hart earned three of them — the Bobby Clarke Trophy, the Gene Hart Memorial Award, and the Toyota Cup. The Bobby Clarke Trophy is awarded to the team’s most valuable player, as determined by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The Philadelphia Flyers Fan Club selected Hart as the recipient of the Gene Hart Memorial Award, which is given to the player who demonstrated the most “heart” during the season. The Toyota Trophy is given to the player who accumulated the most points for being selected as one of the three “Stars of the Game.”

In his fifth season with the Flyers, Hart, 24, has gone 21-23-10 with a 2.94 goals against average, .907 save percentage, and two shutouts in 55 games (54 starts). Hart, who hails from Sherwood Park, Alberta, played his 200th game on Saturday night against the New York Islanders, becoming the fifth Flyers goalie to do so. He became the youngest goalie in franchise history to reach 80 wins on March 17 against the Buffalo Sabres at 24 years, 216 days.

Defenseman Ivan Provorov was awarded the Barry Ashbee Trophy, which is given to the team’s most outstanding defenseman by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Provorov, 26, has 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 81 games this season. He is minus-18.

Winger Owen Tippett earned the Pelle Lindbergh Memorial Trophy, which is given to the team’s most improved player as voted by his teammates. Tippett, 24, is having a breakout season, posting career highs in games played (76), goals (25), power-play goals (eight), assists (21), points (46), power-play points (11) and shots (226).

In his fourth season with the Flyers and his 13th in the NHL, Justin Braun was given the Yanick Dupre Class Guy Memorial Award. The distinction, voted on by the Philadelphia chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, is awarded to the Flyer who best illustrates character, dignity, and respect for the sport on and off the ice.

Braun, 36, has rotated in and out of the lineup this season as the team’s seventh defenseman, posting two assists in 50 games. Over the course of his career, which was spent primarily with the San Jose Sharks, Braun has skated in 841 games and tallied 199 points (34 goals, 165 assists).

