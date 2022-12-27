Flyers goalie Carter Hart returned to practice on Tuesday following the NHL’s holiday break after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

Hart, who entered the game for Samuel Ersson in the second period, was hurt with roughly two minutes remaining in the period after colliding with Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen shoved Jarvis into Hart, and Hurricanes center Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored a power-play goal while Hart was down.

In addition to Hart, goalie Felix Sandström was present for practice after missing the two-game road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes before the holiday break because of an illness.

Coach John Tortorella will provide an update after practice on Hart’s and Sandström’s statuses ahead of their three-game California road trip, which begins Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.