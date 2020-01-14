Flyers goalie Carter Hart left Tuesday’s practice early because of an apparent injury.
After practice in Voorhees, Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said he was waiting for a medical update.
“Obviously, he felt a little something. I’m not really sure where in the lower-body region," Vigneault said. “I should find out in the next couple hours.”
Vigneault said “everything was fine” with Hart after he was the winner in Monday’s 6-5 shootout victory over Boston. “And everything was fine this morning, so I’m not quite sure what happened in the time they were warming up the goalies and I’m stepping on the ice," Vigneault said. “Two minutes after, he was stepping out.”
Vigneault said Brian Elliott was scheduled to play in St. Louis on Wednesday even before Hart left the ice with assistant trainer Sal Raffa.
Hart is 15-11-3 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.
Elliott, who is 9-5-3 with a 3.16 GAA and .896 save percentage, will face the defending Stanley Cup-champion Blues, his former team.
There is a chance the Flyers will recall Alex Lyon (2.56, .918) or J.F. Berube (2.56, .908) to serve as Elliott’s backup Wednesday. To bring one of those goalies up from the Phantoms, the Flyers would need to send another player to Lehigh Valley because they don’t have enough cap space.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Justin Braun, who originally was supposed to be sidelined for the rest of January because of a groin injury, is making a speedy recovery and could return Saturday against the Kings or (more likely) next Tuesday against the Penguins, according to GM Chuck Fletcher. ... Shayne Gostisbehere had successful knee surgery Tuesday and is expected to return Jan. 31 in Pittsburgh, Fletcher said, adding that defenseman Egor Zamula, an impressive prospect, will have season-ending back surgery and will miss the rest of the Western Hockey League season. “This will allow him to be healthier going forward and it’s the right thing for his career,” he said of the surgery. “The expectation is he’ll be back for next year.”