Justin Braun, who originally was supposed to be sidelined for the rest of January because of a groin injury, is making a speedy recovery and could return Saturday against the Kings or (more likely) next Tuesday against the Penguins, according to GM Chuck Fletcher. ... Shayne Gostisbehere had successful knee surgery Tuesday and is expected to return Jan. 31 in Pittsburgh, Fletcher said, adding that defenseman Egor Zamula, an impressive prospect, will have season-ending back surgery and will miss the rest of the Western Hockey League season. “This will allow him to be healthier going forward and it’s the right thing for his career,” he said of the surgery. “The expectation is he’ll be back for next year.”