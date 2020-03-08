Defenseman Mat Niskanen is plus-16 during the Flyers’ nine game winning streak. … Claude Giroux has a pair of two-goal games in the last week. Giroux, who has 21 goals, has reached the 20-goal mark in nine of the last 10 full seasons. … Rookie Joel Farabee’s goal Saturday ended an eight-game drought. “I didn’t think it was ever going to come again, but obviously it felt good,” he said after his dogged forechecking led to an insurance tally.