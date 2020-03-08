Bernie Parent never did it. Neither did Martin Brodeur or Patrick Roy. Or Marc-Andre Fleury or Jacques Plante.
In fact, Carter Hart accomplished something Saturday night no one had ever done in NHL history.
Hart became the first goaltender in league history to have multiple win streaks of seven games or longer at age 21 or younger, according to the NHL.
With the Flyers’ 3-1 win over Buffalo, Hart, 21, registered his seventh straight victory. As a rookie last season, he won eight in a row.
In addition, Hart won his eighth consecutive game at the Wells Fargo Center, where he is 20-2-2 this season. He equaled the franchise record for fewest games to reach the 20-win mark at home, matching Parent (24 games in 1976-77) and Wayne Stephenson (24 games in 1975-76).
“Just playing the game and having fun,” Hart said. “That’s the biggest thing for us right now. We’re enjoying coming to the rink.”
Overall, Hart has allowed one goal or fewer 14 times in which he has played a full game this season.
He is expected to get the start Tuesday when the Flyers host Boston, the NHL’s top team, and try to extend their winning streak to 10 games.
The Flyers are 25-5-4 at home and have seven games remaining at the Wells Fargo Center: Boston, Minnesota, Edmonton, St. Louis, the Islanders, Pittsburgh, and Nashville.
They have a chance to reach 30 home wins for the first time since 1985-86 (33-6-1).
Last season, the Flyers went 19-18-4 at the Wells Fargo Center, just the sixth time in franchise history they finished with more losses than wins at home.
Defenseman Mat Niskanen is plus-16 during the Flyers’ nine game winning streak. … Claude Giroux has a pair of two-goal games in the last week. Giroux, who has 21 goals, has reached the 20-goal mark in nine of the last 10 full seasons. … Rookie Joel Farabee’s goal Saturday ended an eight-game drought. “I didn’t think it was ever going to come again, but obviously it felt good,” he said after his dogged forechecking led to an insurance tally.