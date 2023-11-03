Flyers announce Carter Hart, Sean Couturier both ‘day-to-day’ with injuries

As the Flyers aim to snap a three-game skid and exact a little revenge on a Buffalo Sabres team that handed them a 5-2 loss on Wednesday night, they will have to make do without No. 1 goalie Carter Hart and first-line center Sean Couturier.

Hart, who left the game at the 10-minute mark of the first period at Wells Fargo two nights ago, is out and listed as day-to-day with, what the team is calling, a “mid-body” injury. Before his short stint on Wednesday night, Hart started off the year 4-3-0 with a 2.30 goals-against average, .921 save percentage, and one shutout.

The Flyers recalled veteran goalie Cal Petersen from Lehigh Valley on Thursday to back up Sam Ersson while Hart is out.

Couturier is also listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. The Flyers top centerman played 18:34 against the Sabres, including a 50 second shift in the last two minutes of the game. In the first 10 games of the season, Couturier has eight points (two goals, six assists).

The forward missed all of last season and the majority of 2021-22 after undergoing two surgeries in February and October 2022 for a back injury that he called “nagging” and left him feeling “a little uncomfortable.” The injury is reportedly unrelated but Couturier did miss time during the preseason with a lower-body injury that the team noted was something he could have played through if it was a regular-season game.

Ryan Poehling, who was a healthy scratch the past two games, will slot into the lineup as the fourth-line center. Noah Cates will play in Couturier’s normal spot between Owen Tippett and Cam Atkinson and Scott Laughton will take Cates’ spot.