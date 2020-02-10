The Flyers will use the same 18 skaters who trounced host Washington on Saturday. ... Claude Giroux needs one power-play assist to tie Bobby Clarke for the most in franchise history. He enters the game with 233 career assists on the power play. ... Morgan Frost scored his first career goal in the loss in Florida on Nov. 19. ... Lyon was sent back to the Phantoms. ... Former Flyer Chris Pronger will have his No. 44 retired by the Blues next season.