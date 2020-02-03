Vigneault said he believes Claude Giroux, goal-less in his last 11 games, was pressing and “trying too hard.” .... Jonathan Bernier (2.92 GAA, .907 save percentage) is expected to get the call for Detroit, which dropped a 6-1 decision to the Flyers on Nov. 29. The Flyers pulled away from a 2-1 lead by getting three goals (Sean Couturier, Kevin Hayes, Oskar Lindblom) in a 69-second span that started late in the second period. Jake Voracek had three assists in that win against Red Wings goalie Cal Pickard. ... James van Riemsdyk and his wife, Lauren, are expecting their first child, a girl, in May. Van Riemsdyk said it will be his parents’ first grandchild. “I’ve never seen my dad so excited besides hockey and boating,” he said with a smile. ... Nolan Patrick (migraine disorder) did not make the trip.