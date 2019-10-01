PRAGUE, Czech Republic -- Carter Hart allowed four goals on 12 shots and was removed from Monday’s exhibition game -- an eventual 4-3 Flyers loss to Lausanne HC in Switzerland -- but his teammates brushed aside the young goaltender’s performance.
Hart had stopped 56 of 57 shots against NHL competition this preseason.
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere sounded annoyed when asked if he was concerned about Hart’s confidence level after Monday’s shelling.
“No. it’s one game. He’s a stud,” he said. “He’s got a short-term memory and he’ll be fine. It’s typical of people to panic after one game. He’s a good kid and he’s got a good head on his shoulders and he’s ready to go. ”
Coach Alain Vigneault said he was not ready to announce his starter for Friday’s opener against Chicago in Prague. He said he would tell the goalies his decision after Thursday’s practice.
As for Monday’s loss to the Swiss National League team, Gostisbehere gave credit to the Swiss, who dominated the first period as the Flyers took a while to get acclimated to the wider rink.
“You have to hand it to them, they played pretty well," he said. "They knew how to play the ice well. I think we adjusted (as the game went on) but it still wasn’t enough.”
Right winger Tyler Pitlick, who spent most of the preseaosn rehabbing from wrist surgery, continues to make progress. Vigneault said there was a possibility he could play in Friday’s opener.
“I’ve been surprised by his progression,” Vigneault said.
Officially, Pitlick is listed as day-to-day.
Vigneault scrambled his lines and pairings in Tuesday’s practice.
“Have I found yet the right combinations for this team to be successful? I’m still in the process of working that out,” he said. “Have we found the right D pairs? Still in the process of finding that out. Hopefully, it won’t be a long process, but sometimes it takes a little bit of time."
Tuesday’s lines: Kevin Hayes centered Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek; Sean Couturier centered Travis Konecny and Oskar Lindblom; Scott Laughton centered James van Riemsdyk and Joel Farabee/CarsenTwarynski; and Connor Bunnaman centered Michael Raffl and Pitlick/Chris Stewart.
The defense: Ivan Provorov and Justin Braun; Travis Sanheim and Matt Niskanen; Gostisbehere and Robert Hagg; and Samuel Morin and Phil Myers.
The Flyers, who are up against the cap, will make their final roster moves by 5 p.m. Tuesday. ... Several Flyers said it was fun to see how popular Voracek is in his homeland, the Czech Republic. “You could see it as soon as we were coming off the plane," Raffl said. “People grabbing pictures with him. It’s going to be a zoo out there for that guy.” ... Voracek took the team to one of his favorite restaurants Tuesday night. “Jakey and food, they go well together,” Raffl said.