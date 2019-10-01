The Flyers, who are up against the cap, will make their final roster moves by 5 p.m. Tuesday. ... Several Flyers said it was fun to see how popular Voracek is in his homeland, the Czech Republic. “You could see it as soon as we were coming off the plane," Raffl said. “People grabbing pictures with him. It’s going to be a zoo out there for that guy.” ... Voracek took the team to one of his favorite restaurants Tuesday night. “Jakey and food, they go well together,” Raffl said.