Voracek, 30, grew up in Kladno, about a half-hour drive to Prague. He is the Flyers’ unofficial tour guide this week. For fans traveling from the Philadelphia area to the game, he said there’s a pub on every corner and recommends stops at the Charles Bridge, Old Town Square, the Prague Castle, and “sit down on the deck and have a couple cold ones, along with some fried cheese and potatoes, and Rizek (schnitzel). We have all those thick sauces that mix with dumplings. That’s why all Czech players are so heavy because they want to win battles” for the puck.