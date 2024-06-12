Flyers step in to support 11-year-old girls who saved their local rink from becoming pickleball courts

Two 11-year-old girls saved their local hockey rink from being turned into pickleball courts back in October.

But the newly rescued New Hanover Community Park dek still needed some updates. And now, Flyers Charities has stepped in to help make those happen.

Natalie Van Druff and Lilly Walter, both from Gilbertsville, Montgomery County, have played dek hockey together for two years. When they heard of a plan to turn their local outdoor hockey rink into pickleball courts, they organized a petition and attended the township’s recreation committee meeting to speak in support of their dek.

The committee was convinced by their passion, and the dek stayed. But Van Druff and Walter’s advocacy didn’t end there. The girls attended a New Hanover Township municipal meeting to present their ideas to update their rink and make it accessible for the community for years to come.

Their initial presentation referenced a renovated ball hockey rink in Gloucester Township, which was redesigned as part of a partnership with the Flyers in 2021 as an inspiration.

When Flyers Charities caught wind of Van Druff and Walter’s plan, they donated $200,000 to the cause. The Flyers’ donation will cover new flooring, boards, and hockey nets, as well as the construction of benches and penalty boxes.

“When we learned of Lilly and Natalie’s remarkable initiative to preserve their community’s beloved ball hockey rink, it was an unequivocal decision to rally behind them,” Blair Listino, president of Flyers Charities, said in a release. “One of our main pillars is growing the game of hockey and their determination to make a difference exemplifies that. With this donation, we are thrilled to help them create a space where their passion for the sport can thrive and their neighbors are inspired to embrace hockey.”

Lilly and Natalie visited the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, where they were surprised by Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway and Gritty, who presented them with the $200,000 check.

With the funding secured, the New Hanover Township Board of Supervisors and the Pottstown Area Health and Wellness Foundation officially approved the girls’ proposal. The renovations will commence by the end of June, with a grand opening night hosted by Flyers Charities and New Hanover Township planned for Aug. 7.