“We’d all love another goal scorer,” Fletcher said. “I look at the top line and they didn’t produce [in the playoffs] but again I can just tell you from what I guess we call it the ‘eye test,’ from watching the games, I thought they had a lot of zone time and generated a lot of chances. … But for whatever reason, the goals didn’t go in. I think they were even at 5-on-5 despite controlling the play by a lot of different metrics. It’s 13 games, those are critical 13 games, but you’ve got to be careful sometimes of putting too much into any 13-game sample size.