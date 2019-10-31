Carter Hart will start in New Jersey, the team he shut out, 4-0, in the home opener for his first NHL shutout. ... After New Jersey lost a 7-6 overtime decision Wednesday to visiting Tampa Bay, the Devils’ Taylor Hall said, “We’re kind of battling our own fans at this point. We’re 1-for-3 on the power play and getting booed. It’s a tie game and we’re getting booed. That’s a tough environment to play in, especially when you are home. I know when we are playing somewhere and their fans start booing, it’s a fun environment for the away team to pay in." .. Former Flyer Wayne Simmonds had three assists in the Devils’ loss to the Lightning. He has no goals and four assists over 10 games.