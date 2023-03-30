Flyers on win streak as they face former captain Claude Giroux in Ottawa

As Claude Giroux stepped off the Ottawa Senators ice Thursday morning, Sean Couturier stepped on.

It was Couturier’s first road morning skate of the season. Was it a coincidence that it just happened to be against his longtime friend and former captain’s new team?

Yes, it just happened that way, Couturier said. It also just happened to be Travis Konecny’s first road trip since his injury in Calgary on February 20.

Neither Konecny nor Couturier are in the lineup against the Senators as they continue to rehab. Giroux, meanwhile, has been sick. He didn’t participate in the Senators practice Wednesday, and he wasn’t able to get dinner with his former teammates. However, he felt well enough Thursday to play against the Flyers.

While Konecny’s trying to be patient through his recovery, he’s sad he won’t get to play against Giroux. His former captain said Konecny was the best/worst former teammate to play against in the previous games because the two of them were slashing each other a ton.

“He and I got along quite well,” Konecny said. “I obviously really miss him.”

Konecny, however, has full faith that his current teammates will go to battle for him against Giroux, as well as former Flyers Derick Brassard and Patrick Brown.

“I’m sure the other guys here who are playing will get into it with those guys and have some fun with it,” Konecny said.

While his former teammates haven’t been able to follow Giroux’s season closely, they know Giroux has been thriving with the Senators. With 28 goals in 74 games, Giroux is scoring at the second-best rate (0.38 GPG) of his career. Five years ago, Giroux scored 34 goals in 82 games (0.41 GPG).

What makes it even more impressive is he’s doing it at age 35 as the fourth-oldest player on the team. He’s third on the Senators in goals and points with 21-year-old Tim Stützle and 23-year-old Brady Tkachuk ahead of him and 25-year-old Alex DeBrincat behind him.

“He’s proving to everyone he’s not as old as people think, and he’s still playing like a young G,” Couturier said.

Giroux attributes it to his coaches and teammates, saying he’s found chemistry with the guys he’s playing with. James van Riemsdyk, a close friend of Giroux’s, said the role the Senators have him playing fits him well, and the guys surrounding Giroux help bring out the best in him.

As someone who has also been traded by the Flyers, van Riemsdyk said anytime you go to a new team, it can provide an exciting challenge and re-energize you if you let it. Giroux, who is a fierce competitor, has embraced that challenge.

While he wishes they were in the playoffs (they’re five points back), Giroux said everybody’s happy when they get to the rink each day. He’s also having fun playing with so many former Flyers. In addition to Brassard and Brown, who played there last season, he also has Cam Talbot, who was on the Flyers during the 2018-2019 season.

“It’s always fun when you have a player you played with before and then they come and join your team,” Giroux said with a grin, looking around the room, where Brassard’s and Brown’s lockers sit next to each other.

A step towards an undetermined date

Back on the road with the team, Konecny no longer has to pester Travis Sanheim for daily updates. He joined the team for skates at home in mid-March, and he wasn’t looking forward to being left alone when the Flyers went back on the road.

“It just feels weird,” Konecny said. “It’s quieter on the rink. It’s not the same as normal.”

Between last season and this season, Couturier has gotten to know the quiet rink well. Getting to participate in a skate on the road felt like a huge step.

“Just being back around the boys, on the plane on playing cards and going for a nice dinner last night, it’s something that I definitely missed,” Couturier said.

While it’s a step forward for both players, neither have a set return date yet. Couturier said he feels “pretty much normal.” However, with opponents pushing for the playoffs, he said he needs to make sure he can keep up with the intensity of games. He’d love to play right now, but he’s not sure what the plan is yet. He is just doing all he can to make sure he’s ready once he has the green light.

Konecny, meanwhile, is taking a “day-to-day” mindset and has no timeline. While he’d also like to return before the end of the season, he wants to make sure he’s truly ready.

“If I could get back it’d be super important to me, but again, we’re gonna be really careful with that,” Konecny said.

Breakaways

The Flyers play the Senators at the Canadian Tire Center at 7 p.m. ... Felix Sandstrom gets the start in goal again because Carter Hart is still sick and did not travel with the team. ... The Flyers will go back to 12 forwards and six defensemen, taking Justin Braun out and inserting Tanner Laczynski.

