Flyers trade Patrick Brown to Ottawa for sixth-round pick

In the final minutes before the 2022-2023 NHL trade deadline, the Flyers traded Patrick Brown to the Ottawa Senators, where he will reunite with former Flyers teammates Claude Giroux and Derick Brassard. In return, the Flyers received a 2023 sixth-round pick

Brown went from a waiver claim to regular with the Flyers, helping establish the fourth line’s identity. He has scored two goals and seven points this season. His best attributes are as a penalty killer and face-off man. Brown has won 53.8% of his faceoffs this season, and 56.9% for his career.

After signing a two-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019 and being named their AHL team’s captain in his second year, Brown was placed on waivers on Oct. 10, 2021. By that point, the Flyers were already struggling with depth, especially at center. Brown’s former college teammate Kevin Hayes had found out a few weeks prior he needed to have another surgery.

At 30, Brown is not a part of the Flyers youth movement. He’s also an unrestricted free agent following this season, meaning the Flyers would rather get something for him before he would walk for nothing.