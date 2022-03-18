While the Flyers arrived in Ottawa late on Thursday night, they left the heart and soul of their franchise for the past decade back in Philadelphia.

As trade rumors intensify leading up to Monday’s deadline, captain Claude Giroux did not make the trip to his home province for the Flyers’ game against the Ottawa Senators on Friday night. One night after an emotional Flyers victory over the Nashville Predators, which marked Giroux’s 1,000th game, the Flyers will be tasked with replacing their leader on and off the ice.

Well, at the very least, they’ll try to.

“I don’t think you can replace Claude Giroux,” winger Cam Atkinson said. “The guy’s been here 14 years, has been the leader and the captain of this team for around 10-plus. You don’t replace a guy like that.”

Interim coach Mike Yeo faces a pair of challenges — one, filling the veteran center’s myriad roles by committee, and two, ensuring his team stays focused after an emotionally and physically draining victory over Nashville on Thursday. Although the Flyers didn’t have a morning skate on Friday, Yeo sensed some tiredness from his players based on their interactions in meetings and at the hotel.

“But we are not accepting excuses,” Yeo insisted.

In Giroux’s absence, players including 22-year-old forward Morgan Frost will see increased on-ice responsibilities. Not only will Frost move from wing to center to shore up the Flyers’ depth down the middle, he will also have a role on the Flyers’ power play.

“I think that you’ve got a guy like ‘G’ coming out, we’re going to need everybody to pick up in certain areas, whether it’s a little extra ice time,” Yeo said. “A guy like Morgan will get some power-play opportunity now, should be excited about that. We’re going to need Morgan to fill in at the center ice position. So that’s going to be a challenge for him to provide what G has provided for us and do it in his own way.”

With one less leader in the locker room, Yeo anointed Atkinson an assistant captain for Friday night’s game in addition to defenseman Ivan Provorov and center Kevin Hayes. Atkinson previously wore an “A” during his 10-year tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2011-21.

Despite earning the distinction, Atkinson said he plans on leading the same way he always has this season, even when he wasn’t wearing a letter.

“I think it doesn’t change the way I go about my business,” Atkinson said. “Just try to bring a lot of energy and try to drag guys into the fight by doing that. Just playing the right way and doing a lot of the small things that may go unnoticed, but lead to bigger things.”

In his brief time with the Flyers, Atkinson said that he and Giroux grew close, as did their families. While Giroux’s absence in the lineup and in the locker room will undoubtedly be felt by the entire team, Atkinson challenged his peers to view the change in a positive light.

“This gives opportunity to everyone,” Atkinson said. “G played a lot of big, heavy minutes and power play, a little bit of PK. Myself included, it gives me more opportunity. So I think guys have to embrace that and relish the moment.”

Foerster sent to junior club, Fitzgerald on waivers

After a season of injury misfortune at every level of the franchise, the Flyers continued to see their injury luck turn around on Friday. The Flyers announced that 2020 first-round draft pick Tyson Foerster, who was rehabbing from a shoulder injury dating back to early November, was assigned to his OHL club, the Barrie Colts.

Foerster, 20, had been practicing with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms as he worked his way back to playing condition. Prior to sustaining his injury this season, Foerster appeared in nine games with the Phantoms and registered three points (two goals, one assist). Now, he will return to game action with the Colts, who have 15 contests remaining in the regular season.

During the 2020-21 season, Foerster suited up for the Phantoms as an underage player due to the OHL’s COVID-19 hiatus. He registered 10 goals and seven assists in 24 games.

Additionally, the Flyers announced that they placed forward Ryan Fitzgerald on waivers. Fitzgerald, 27, started the season on injured reserve after he required surgery to treat a lower-body injury sustained during training camp.

Fitzgerald has been practicing with the Flyers’ AHL club and is now cleared to play, per the Phantoms. Assuming he clears waivers, Fitzgerald will be assigned to the Phantoms.

After four seasons in the Boston Bruins farm system, Fitzgerald joined the Phantoms last season. In 28 games, Fitzgerald posted 12 goals and nine assists. He is a cousin of Flyers center Kevin Hayes.

Breakaways

Backup goalie Martin Jones (22 games played, 3.42 goals against average, .900 save percentage) will start in net against the Ottawa Senators on Friday, which is the second game in a back-to-back for the Flyers.