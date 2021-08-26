Center Sean Couturier plans to play his entire career with the Flyers based on the eight-year, $62 million contract extension he signed Thursday.

Couturier will be 37 when his new contract — which starts in 2022-23 and carries an annual $7.75 million cap hit — ends. He has

“As one of the premier two-way centers in the NHL, Sean has the rare talent to shut down opposing team’s top players while also contributing at a high offensive level,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said. “He’s a rare talent. You just don’t find these type of players.”

Fletcher. said he didn’t want the star center’s contract hanging over everyone’s head during the upcoming season. The GM hinted that Couturier could have signed for more on the open market after the 2021-22 season, but the center worked with the Flyers on the cap hit because he “wants to win.”

The contract has a no-movement clause for the first seven years, and a limited trade clause in the final year, Fletcher said.

Assuming he plays until the end of his contract, Couturier will have spent 19 seasons with the Flyers. Bobby Clarke played a franchise-high 15 seasons with the team, and Claude Giroux is entering his 15th year in Philadelphia.

Fletcher called Couturier “the ultimate teammate” in his 10 seasons with the Flyers. “He carries an enormous presence inside our dressing room due to his preparation, determination and drive to win.”

Couturier, 28, said it was exciting to know he would be with the Flyers for nine more seasons.

“I like the way the team is built and the mix of players that we have,” he said, referring to the myriad of offseason moves made by Fletcher. “I’m really looking forward to it, but especially this year. We’ve made a lot of changes, but it’s all positive and very exciting.”

Couturier, the definition of consistency, was named the winner of the Bobby Clarke Trophy for the third straight time last season. The award is given to the team’s MVP.

He became the first player to win the award three straight times since Eric Lindros from 1993-94 to 1995-96.

Last season, Couturier had 18 goals and 23 assists for 41 points in 45 games, putting him on a scoring pace for over 70 points in a full 82-game season. He recorded four scoring streaks of five consecutive games or longer, including an eight-game streak from Feb. 7–March 4.

Couturier has averaged 0.91 points per game over the past four seasons, which is the second-best of any Flyer in that time frame behind only Giroux’s 0.99 points per game.

“Sean is a cornerstone of this team, and we are thrilled that he’ll be in Orange and Black for years to come,” said Dave Scott, the Flyers’ chairman and governor of the Flyers.

As for Giroux, who is entering the final year of his contract, Fletcher said he has had discussions with the left winger’s agent, Pat, Brisson, but the plan is to talk about an extension after the season.

Giroux’s contract has an $8.275 million cap hit this season. Couturier’s cap hit this season is $4.333 million.