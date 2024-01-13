Flyers Jamie Drysdale and Sean Couturier out for Saturday matchup with Winnipeg

Jamie Drysdale and Sean Couturier won’t be in the lineup against first-place Winnipeg on Saturday.

According to general manager Danny Briere, Drysdale is dealing with an illness while Couturier has a “minor injury.” Couturier left the Flyers’ morning skate on Friday early and visited the team’s athletic trainer.

Couturier leads all Flyers forwards in ice time with an average of 20 minutes, 13 seconds, and has 29 points this season after missing all of last year with injury. As for Drysdale, he has two assists in the two games he has played so far.

Marc Staal and Bobby Brink, who sat against Minnesota on Friday, will head into the lineup in their place. Additionally, Sam Ersson will start in net.

Flyers mourn the loss of former defenseman Glen Cochrane

Former Flyers bruiser Glen Cochrane died this week following a battle with cancer. He was 65.

The former defenseman who was selected in the third round of the 1978 NHL draft, served as an enforcer and ranks 10th all-time in penalty minutes for the team.

Cochran is survived by his wife, Joan, and his two children, Tegan and Shelby.