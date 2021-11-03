For more than seven periods, the Flyers could not get a single puck past an opposing goalie. But with the clock ticking in his 700th game, Sean Couturier converted a pass from Travis Konecny for his 178th NHL goal in the third period of the Flyers’ 3-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

It was the first Flyers goal since the two goals in the first period of the Vancouver win on Oct. 28. Couturier scored one of those, as well.

With the help of Couturier’s goal, later goals by Scott Laughton and Claude Giroux, and Carter Hart’s shutout, the Flyers came out on top in what wasn’t a dominant performance over the a team that’s now 0-9-1.

The first period was characterized by consistent goalie play and inconsistent five-on-five play. Momentum swung back and forth with the two teams taking turns controlling the puck. Both the Flyers and the Coyotes had great looks that came close, but the goalies both stopped the 13 shots they each saw.

The Coyotes took over the momentum in the second, keeping the Flyers in their defensive zone through most of the second. Until the Flyers went on a power play, the Coyotes dominated the shot count. They doubled the Flyers’ shot attempts (including missed and blocked shots) in the first six minutes. The Flyers picked it up toward the end of the period, but some unlucky bounces kept the score at zero.

The Flyers gained some momentum from all the chances they created at the end of the second and played a cleaner game in the third. It helped set up Couturier’s goal. Players from unlikely places started giving the Flyers looks, with Nic Aube-Kubel and Rasmus Ristolainen getting some good shots. Laughton and Giroux both turned their chances into goals in the final 2 minutes, 9 seconds.

Couturier ends scoring drought

With seven minutes left in the second period, the Flyers thought they prevented their scoreless streak from extending to seven periods. Joel Farabee, Derick Brassard, and Cam Atkinson fought in front of the net to poke the puck past goalie Karel Vejmelka. It broke free and Atkinson slammed it in. Then the goal was called back because the referees determined Vejmelka had covered it.

They had another good chance before the clock ran out, but it went off the post, and the streak continued on.

The drought lasted for seven more minutes before Couturier put one past Vejmelka’s glove off assists from Giroux and Konecny. The goal was Couturier’s 178th career goal, which places him above Jake Voracek for 18th in Flyers history.

Couturier now has 10 points in eight games, the most on his team, as well as four goals. He has 453 points in his career, which has been spent entirely with the Flyers.

Missing the mark

With the Coyotes controlling the momentum, it was a win every time the Flyers got the puck out of their defensive zone. However, they ruined their own transitions with their poor passing.

The Flyers had seven giveaways to the Coyotes’ three by the end of the second. In addition to giveaways, they also had a lot of passes that were placed slightly off their marks, keeping their teammates from being able to make the next play easily. There were passes that were just far enough out of reach the recipient couldn’t shoot. Or ones that went past the blue line, pulling everyone back into the neutral zone.

One particular missed pass by Couturier lead to a Coyotes breakaway. The score remained at zero, thanks to the Flyers best performer.

Home is where Hart is

The Flyers returned home for the first time in three games. But while the arena was loud with Flyers’ fans cheers and boos, the Flyers struggled to find a rhythm for the majority of the game — except for Hart.

Over and over, Flyers’ fans gasps turned to cheers as great shots by the Coyotes turned to great saves by Hart. Eighteen minutes into the game, Hart faced back-to-back shots from either side of the goal but made a diving stop just in time. Once his teammates got something going and put points on the board, Hart continued to hold strong. Hart ultimately faced 29 shots and stopped every one.

What’s next

The Flyers practice in Voorhees on Wednesday before flying to Pittsburgh to play their first game against a Metropolitan Division opponent.