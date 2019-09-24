Prospects Carsen Twarynski, Connor Bunnaman and Joel Farabee and veteran Chris Stewart survived the latest Flyers cuts Tuesday as general manager Chuck Fletcher trimmed seven players from the training-camp roster.
Forwards German Rubtsov and Mikhail Vorobyev and defenseman Mark Friedman were sent directly to the Phantoms. Forwards Andy Andreoff, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Kurtis Gabriel and defenseman Chris Bigras must first clear waivers before they can report to the Phantoms. It is expected they will.
This leaves the Flyers roster at 27, including injured players Nolan Patrick, Tyler Pitlick, Andy Welinski and Morgan Frost, entering Thursday night’s exhibition game at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers (7 p.m., no TV). They must be at 23 by Oct. 1.
The Flyers’ final preseason game will be against Lausanne HC in Switzerland on Monday (2 p.m., NHLN, NBCSP+).
The regular-season opener will be Friday, Oct. 4 against Chicago in Prague, Czech Republic, which counts as one of the Flyers’ 41 home games. Their first game at the Wells Fargo Center will be Wednesday, Oct. 9 against rival New Jersey.
The first episode of this season’s “Behind The Glass,” the NHL Network’s look at Flyers training camp, premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. Other dates for the four-part series are Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 (all Mondays). Think of it like HBO’s Hard Knocks except there’s ice and a lot of people say “eh?” ... The Toronto Maple Leafs released goaltender Michal Neuvirth, who was battling undisclosed injuries throughout camp. Neuvirth, 31, had been with the Flyers the last four years and has had trouble staying healthy throughout his career.