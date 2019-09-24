The first episode of this season’s “Behind The Glass,” the NHL Network’s look at Flyers training camp, premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. Other dates for the four-part series are Sept. 30, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 (all Mondays). Think of it like HBO’s Hard Knocks except there’s ice and a lot of people say “eh?” ... The Toronto Maple Leafs released goaltender Michal Neuvirth, who was battling undisclosed injuries throughout camp. Neuvirth, 31, had been with the Flyers the last four years and has had trouble staying healthy throughout his career.